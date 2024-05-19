'Rahul Gandhi Can Become Prime Minister But Of Pakistan': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has been campaigning for the party candidates across states and has been quite vocal about why the NDA is vying for over 400 seats in this Lok Sabha Elections. Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Siwan, Sarma said that if the NDA gets 400 seats, it would not only fulfil the promise of the Uniform Civil Code but will also end 'the business of marrying four times'. Indirectly referring to Madrasas, Sarma said that the NDA government will also 'shut down shops that produce mullas'. He said that the 'new India' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need madrassas but modern institutions that produce doctors and engineers.

The Assam CM also added that there won't be any reservations based on religion and the NDA government would end Muslim reservations. Sarma also said that grand temples would be built in Varanasi and Mathura if the NDA returns to power by winning over 400 Lok Sabha seats.

He was indirectly referring to Gyanvapi row in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah row in Mathura. The Assam CM said the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will ensure that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, returns to the country.

मैं लालू यादव जी से कहना चाहता हूँ कि अब हिंदू जग गया है। आप दलितों, आदिवासियों और पिछड़े वर्गों का आरक्षण छीन कर मुसलमानों को नहीं दे पायेंगे। अगर आपको देना है तो पाकिस्तान में जाके दीजिए#BiharCampaign2024 pic.twitter.com/h9Vu1mduS2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 18, 2024

Invoking the Ram Temple to slam Congress and RJD, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad did not attend the consecration of Ram Mandir. They want to send Ram Lalla back to the tent. We must not let this happen."

Slamming the INDIA bloc over reservations based on religion, Sarma said, "Religion-based reservations should be given to Muslims in Pakistan, not India. Lalu Prasad should go to Pakistan to give reservations to Muslims. The NDA will not allow this at any cost."

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's PM ambition, Sarma said that the Congress leader can contest elections in Pakistan and become PM there. Sarma also alleged that besides putting up its own candidates, Congress and RJD are also backing Independent candidates in certain seats against BJP nominees.