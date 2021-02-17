Rahul Gandhi demands separate fisheries ministry, BJP leaders retort in Italian

New Delhi: Hours after Rahul Gandhi made a demand for setting up a separate Ministry for Fisheries, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders hit out at the Congress leader by tweeting in Italian and said that there is 'no separate ministry of fisheries in Italy'.

Giriraj Singh, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, started the Twitter attack and wrote in Italian, "Caro Raul (@RahulGandhi), Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali," which translates to, "There is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry."

BJP leaders Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur rallied behind Giriraj Singh to take a jibe at the Congress Wayanad MP.

The Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Sanno solo una cosa. Diffondere bugie, paura e disinformazione." (They only know one thing. Spreading lies, fear and misinformation.)

Caro @girirajsinghbjp Sanno solo una cosa. Diffondere bugie, paura e disinformazione. https://t.co/mBY7amqcqX — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 17, 2021

Union Minister Anurag Thakur replied by following the latest trend 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai'. He also said that the Congress is again left red-faced due to its 'politics of lies'.

This is to be noted that Rahul Gandhi had sought a separate ministry to address grievances of the fishing industry during his Puducherry visit.

He said, "Government passed three Bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why am I talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you to be farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have a ministry in Delhi, then why is that farmers of the sea don`t have the same."

Giriraj Singh in a tweet in Hindi also said, "Rahul Ji! You should know that on May 31, 2019, Modi Ji created a new ministry and started Rs 20,050 crore Master Plan (PMMSY) which is several times more than the central government`s expenditure from independence to 2014 (Rs 3,682 crore)."

"Rahul Ji! I request you to come to the new fisheries ministry or tell me where should I come. I will tell you about the schemes being run by the new Fisheries Ministry all over the country and Puducherry," Singh added in another tweet.

Live TV