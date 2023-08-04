trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644430
Rahul Gandhi Gets A New Furry Friend From Goa

The Congress leader arrived at the shelter in Mapusa at around 9 am on Thursday on his way to Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa.

Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:09 AM IST|Source: PTI

PANAJI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who paid a private visit to Goa, took with him to Delhi a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy from the coastal state. Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night and returned to the national capital on Thursday morning. 

Shivani Pitre, who runs a dog kennel in Mapusa town in North Goa along with her husband Stanley Braganca, said on Thursday that while Gandhi took with him one puppy, he has selected another one, which will be sent to him later. Pitre said Gandhi had sent his representative earlier to inquire about the puppy and he himself wanted to see before taking him. 

The Congress leader arrived at the shelter in Mapusa at around 9 am on Thursday on his way to Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa. Pitre said Gandhi was at the kennel for a short time before he left for the airport. She said the Congress leader was humble and down to earth.

Most of the time, Gandhi was busy playing with dogs during his visit to the shelter home, she added. Gandhi had met Congress leaders, including Goa MLAs and Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Amit Patkar, on Wednesday night in a hotel.

