LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Over 'God Sent Me Remark', Says 'Modiji Has Been Sent To Help Adani Not Poor'

Addressing a election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that parmatma (god) has sent Modiji  to serve his industrialist friends instead of farmers and labourers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "sent by God" remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Modi was sent by his "parmatma (his God)" to help industrialists like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani rather than the poor. This comes after PM Modi claimed that he was "sent by parmatma" (God) in a recent interview. Rahul Gandhi said at a election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria that the God in whom PM Modi has faith hadn't sent him to serve farmers and laborers.

"Narendra Modi ji is not biological, unlike everyone else. Modiji uper se tapak kar aai hai. Unko Parmatma ne Hindustan bheja. His 'parmatma' sent him to help Ambani and Adani, but not to help farmers, labourers, or the poor. If 'Parmatma' had sent him, they would have asked him to assist the poor and farmers. What is the meaning of 'parmatma'? Yeh Narendra Modi ji wale parmatma hain (What kind of God is this? "This is PM Modi's God," Rahul Gandhi stated.

At the rally, the Congress leader pledged that he would tear apart the Agnipath scheme and throw it in a dustbin. "He (PM Modi) claims that there will be two types of soldiers who give their lives for the country. One is a regular jawan or officer, whose family will receive a pension, status, and all other benefits. The other is a poor family's son named Agniveer; this Agniveer will not be granted the status of'shaheed', nor will he receive any pension or other benefits. If the INDIA bloc gains power, the Agnipath scheme will be abandoned. The Army does not want this scheme; it was imposed by the PMO.

He also said that there is an INDIA bloc that wants to save the Constitution, as well as those who want to finish it. "The INDIA bloc will protect the Constitution with "dil, jaan aur khoon (heart, life and blood). Hum ek inch peeche nhi hatenge. Mar jaige, katt jaige but will not let anyone change the Constitution," he said. The Congress leader further said the INDIA bloc government will end the 50 percent cap on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

He further said that the name of a woman from each family will be selected and on July 5, crores of women will get Rs 8,500 in their bank accounts. "The INDIA bloc will form a government on June 4... On 5th July, Rs 8,500 will be credited to the bank accounts of crores of poor women in the country," he asserted.

Rahul Gandhi also said that if the INDIA bloc forms the government after June 4, it would open all closed industries and fill up three million job vacancies.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are for the future generations.
"This election is not just for us but also for our future generations...Roti, Kapda aur Makaan lekin sabse pehle humein bachana hai samvidhaan...Jo sunate rahe mann ki baat, ab hogi samvidhaan ki baat," he said.

In the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh's 13 constituencies will vote on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

