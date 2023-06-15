Rahul Gandhi Says BJP's 'Politics Of Hatred' Is The Reason Behind Manipur Violence

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP-led central government saying that its politics of hatred has burnt Manipur and an all party delegation must be sent to end the cycle of violence.





In a tweet, Gandhi said: "BJP`s politics of hatred has burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than a hundred people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent. An all-party delegation must be sent to the state to end this cycle of violence and restore peace. Let`s shut this `Nafrat ka Bazaar` and open a `Mohabbat ki Dukaan` in every heart in Manipur."Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also dubbed the situation in the northeastern state as distressing, saying: "The situation in Manipur is very distressing, and it is deeply disheartening to see that the Central government is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and the restoration of peace."The remarks of the Congress leaders came after the reports of fresh violence in the northeastern state, which has been on boil since May 3 this year. Over 100 people have died and thousands have been displaced and forced to live in over 349 relief camps in the state.On Wednesday, in a fresh incident of violence, assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur`s Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district. Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state, was not at home when the attackers burnt down her official bungalow.At least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured after suspected militants attacked the Khamelock village in Imphal East district late on Tuesday night. Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.