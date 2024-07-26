Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2770341
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Set To Appear In MP-MLA Court In UP For Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

Local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation suit against Gandhi for allegedly making offensive comments about the then-BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Set To Appear In MP-MLA Court In UP For Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday for a defamation case hearing. Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana announced that Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow airport at 9 am on Friday and will then head to Sultanpur.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Vijay Mishra, initiated a defamation lawsuit on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for purportedly making derogatory remarks about the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi received bail in this matter on February 20, and Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has called upon Gandhi to present his statement on July 26.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra's economy bigger than Pakistan's
DNA Video
DNA: Slogans Sar Tan Se Juda Raised in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?
DNA Video
DNA: Tips to avoid anger of Kanwadis
DNA Video
DNA: How much do Indians sleep?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Google Baba' will save your challan
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Budget 2024!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar Loses Cool In Vidhan Sabha
DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget