Rahul Gandhi Set To Appear In MP-MLA Court In UP For Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday for a defamation case hearing. Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana announced that Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow airport at 9 am on Friday and will then head to Sultanpur.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Vijay Mishra, initiated a defamation lawsuit on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for purportedly making derogatory remarks about the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi received bail in this matter on February 20, and Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has called upon Gandhi to present his statement on July 26.