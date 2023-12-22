NEW DELHI: In a bid to fortify the unity of the Opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in a crucial telephonic conversation with Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar. This development took place at a pivotal moment, with speculation surrounding Nitish Kumar's purported discontent within the alliance.

Implementing INDIA Bloc Decisions: The Rahul-Nitish Dialogue

Sources indicate that the conversation primarily centered around the effective implementation of decisions made during the recent INDIA bloc meeting. Nitish Kumar's anticipated pivotal role within the alliance, particularly regarding seat-sharing and joint programs, was a focal point of the discussion.

Mamata Banerjee's Bold Move: Kharge As The PM Face

The fourth meeting of the Opposition's alliance held at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi witnessed a significant proposal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She suggested Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial face of the bloc. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also seconded the proposal, triggering political speculations and reportedly causing discontent within the JD(U).

Defending The Proposal: Mamata Banerjee's Response

In response to the growing discontent, Mamata Banerjee defended her proposal, stating that it was a response to frequent queries about the potential Prime Ministerial face of the alliance. She expressed unawareness of Nitish Kumar's concerns, emphasizing the need for unity.

JD(U) Dismisses Discontent Rumours

The JD(U) also distanced itself from rumours of discontent, with its national president Rajiv Ranjan clarifying that Nitish Kumar remained until the end of the meeting. However, reports of a miffed Nitish Kumar convening a meeting with party top brass surfaced, leading to heightened anticipation around the JD(U) national executive meeting scheduled for December 29. The decision to convene a national council meeting on the same day raised eyebrows and hinted at potential key political decisions.

Lalu Yadav Dismisses Speculations

Former Bihar Chief Minister and National President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lalu Yadav, dismissed speculations and urged a prompt resolution to seat distribution. He emphasized the necessity of quick decisions and assured that both he and Nitish Kumar were not upset.

Opposition's Unwavering Unity

Despite internal tensions, the Opposition Alliance, India, has demonstrated unwavering unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meetings in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai have solidified their collective resolve, underscoring their preparedness for upcoming political challenges.