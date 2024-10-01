Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800984https://zeenews.india.com/india/rahul-gandhi-summoned-by-nashik-court-in-defamation-case-over-savarkar-remarks-2800984.html
NewsIndia
'RAHUL GANDHI DEFAMATION CASE

Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Nashik Court In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Remarks

Gandhi will have to appear either personally or through his legal representative on the next date of the case, which is yet to be decided. 

|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 01:30 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Nashik Court In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Remarks Picture source: PTI

Mumbai: A court in Maharashtra's Nashik district has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him for his alleged objectionable remarks against Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. 

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nashik, Deepali Parimal Kaduskar, issued a process (summons/notice) to Gandhi on September 27, noting that the "statement made against a patriotic person prima-facie seems to be defamatory." 

Gandhi will have to appear either personally or through his legal representative on the next date of the case, which is yet to be decided. 

The complainant, who is the director of an NGO, claimed he watched a press conference addressed by Gandhi in Hingoli and also a speech made by the Congress leader in November 2022. 

He alleged that Gandhi, on the two occasions, by his words and visual representations knowingly harmed the reputation of Veer Savarkar and also tried to defame the latter's image in the society. 

"The speech of the accused along with press statements try to ruin the reputation of the complainant's idol Swatantryaveer Savarkar and his contribution to the society along with his noble work in the pre-independence period," he said. 

According to the complainant, Gandhi said "Savarkar is BJP and RSS jin" which was defamatory in nature. 

Gandhi further made the allegations that "with a folding hand Savarkar prayed for release and later on promised to work for the British government", the complainant said. 

The court, after considering all the submissions made before it, said, "Considering the record, it appears that the statements made by the accused against a patriotic person prima-facie seem to be defamatory." 

There are sufficient grounds to proceed in the case, the magistrate added. 

The court then issued the process against Gandhi for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 499 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult). 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK