Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe on Howdy-Modi, says no event can hide the reality of India's economic mess

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took yet another dig at the much-publicised 'Howdy-Modi' event scheduled to be held in Houston on Sunday and said that no event can hide the reality of economic mess in the country today.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and tweeted, ''Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs the Houston event is the world's most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess HowdyModi has driven India into."

Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world's most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2019

This is the second time in a week that the former Congress chief had taken a swipe at the upcoming Modi-Howdy event in Houston. On Wednesday, Rahul had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current economic slump in the country, while taking a jibe at the upcoming 'Howdy-Modi' event in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief tweeted, "Howdy economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems."

It may be recalled that the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party had been attacking the NDA government's alleged flawed policies and actions for the current slowdown in the economy.

Former PM Manmohan Singh and interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had earlier attacked the Modi government over the economic slowdown and urged it to take urgent steps to strengthen the national economy.

Rahul's latest attack on the Modi government came shortly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced mega corporate tax cut which led to the mega-market gain on Friday.

In a major fiscal booster, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. The new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

As a result of this, the Sensex zoomed past over 2,000 points. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rallying up to 9 per cent.

Live TV

Prime Minister Modi will attend a large gathering with an audience of over 50,000 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, September 22.

US President Donald Trump along with a number of high-ranking US government officials, including Governors, Members of Congress and Mayors will attend the "Howdy Modi!" event.

Even though there is great enthusiasm about the event, some protests by the International Humanitarian Foundation of Houston are also being planned against Modi's visit and some pro-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir billboards have also appeared at some places in the city.