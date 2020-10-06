Rahul Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi over his silence in Hathras gang-rape case, says Congress stands with victim’s family

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence in the shocking Hathras gang-rape and murder case and extended his full support to the victim's family.

Addressing a gathering Patiala, the Congress leader said, “I wanted the victim's family to know that they are not alone, we are there for them...The entire family was targetted by the Uttar Pradesh administration, but our PM didn't say a word on the issue."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court (SC) that Hathras victim was cremated in the middle of the night "to avoid large-scale violence".

The UP government added in its affidavit to the SC that "extraordinary circumstances forced district administration to take the extraordinary step of cremating the victim at night in presence of and with the consent of family members."

"The district administration at Hathras had been receiving several intelligence inputs since the morning of September 29 on the manner in which the dharna had taken place at Safdarjung hospital and the whole issue was being exploited and a caste/communal colour was being given," said UP government.

Uttar Pradesh government said it had received specific inputs that lakhs of protesters "of both communities/castes" along with leaders and workers of different political parties and the media would assemble the next morning at the village, "which is likely to turn violent and will lead to major law and order problems."

Further training his guns at the Prime Minister, the Gandhi scion said the introduction of farm laws by the Modi government is a way to destroy the existing structure of food security and it is going to affect the state of Punjab the most. “It is an attack on our farmers,” the Congress MP said in Patiala.

“The Narendra Modi regime has destroyed small and medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India's economy & gives employment to labourers. I had warned about COVID-19 in February but they said I was joking,” Rahul Gandhi said on labourers’ plight during the lockdown.

Referring to the ongoing India-China border tension, Rahul said that “Do you know why China was able to take away a part of our land? It is because China knows that the person who is sitting at the top position, just cares about his image.”

Live TV

Rahul Gandhi is currently on his 'Kheti Bachao' rally across Punjab and is scheduled to visit Haryana to hold farmer rallies as part of Congress’ plan to reach out to the farmers and corner the BJP government on the issue.

Rahul had on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was finishing "farmers and labourers" with the three farms laws just as he had ‘destroyed’ small shopkeepers with demonetisation and GST.

Addressing a gathering, Gandhi also asked the BJP-led Centre why it was in a hurry to bring the laws when there was a pandemic on.

“Like he (Modi) finished small shopkeepers and small medium businesses with GST (Goods and Services Tax) and demonetisation, he is finishing farmers and labourers the same way and slashing your throats with these three laws,” he said.

Gandhi underscored the need for improving the food procurement and Public Distribution System and acknowledged that they had shortcomings.

“There is a need to strengthen this system. More mandis need to be set up. There is a need to guarantee MSP (minimum support price). There is a need to give infrastructure to farmers. There is a need to set up silos,” he said.

“Narendra Modi is not doing this. Modi is not strengthening the system... If Modi gives better PDS and guarantees MSP and gives more mandis, then Ambani and Adani cannot make money,” the Congress leader alleged.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by the Parliament last month.