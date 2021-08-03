Rahul Gandhi to host opposition leaders for breakfast meeting today to discuss parliament strategy

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will host opposition leaders for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the strategy to take on the BJP-led government in the remaining part of the monsoon session of parliament on issues being raised by opposition including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

Sources said that leaders of around 14 Opposition parties have been invited to the meeting at the Constitution Club. The Congress MPs in the two Houses are also likely to be present.

Opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in the two Houses of Parliament on their demands which include a probe into the surveillance allegations.

The parliament session began on July 19 and is slated to conclude on August 13. The leaders will deliberate on ways to increase pressure on the government over the issues being raised by them.

Leaders from nearly 14 parties including the Left parties, RJD, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TMC, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party, Muslim League and National Conference are likely to be present.

Invitations have been sent to the opposition leaders in both Houses.

Sources said there is a proposal from Left parties to organise `mock parliament` as a way of registering protest against the government. However, not all opposition parties agree on this proposal and it could be discussed at the meeting.

The number of parties that come for the breakfast meeting will be keenly watched. The opposition parties have been seeking a court-monitored probe in allegations concerning surveillance through Pegasus spyware. The government has denied opposition allegations.

Opposition parties had met last week to put forth their demands on the issue. Rahul Gandhi was also present and the opposition leaders later jointly addressed the media.

Rahul Gandhi has been active on the Pegasus issue and `breakfast politics` is also being seen as an exercise by the Congress leader to emerge as the face of the opposition.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi caused a surprise by reaching Parliament on a tractor in support of the farmers` demand for repeal of three farm laws.

