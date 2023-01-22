'Many people wanted to welcome BJY in Jammu but they were stopped': Jairam Ramesh

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Bharat Jodo Yatra Jammu and Kashmir leg is underway, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi`s security is a top priority and that his party will follow all instructions by the security agencies to ensure his safety. The Congress General Secretary in-charge statement came a day after the twin blasts were reported in Jammu.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said, "There can be no compromise on the issue of the security of Rahul Gandhi. It is our top priority. We will follow what the security agencies say.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from J-K`s Hiranagar amid tight security on Sunday. "Today is the 128th day of the Bharat Jodo yatra. Today, Rahul Gandhi met around 30-35 lawyers of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court," said Ramesh.

"In some places, people were stopped from coming on the road and the police were stopping them. Many people wanted to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra but they were stopped. Although, people have welcomed the Yatra in Kashmir and we are hopeful that in Jammu to people will welcome us," he added.

He further said that people have come to know that Bharat Jodo Yatra is an effort to unite India. "BJP is aggravated with this yatra and they are afraid. The Minister from Jammu has said against this yatra," said Ramesh.

AIMIM, AAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad's party are B-teams of BJP: Jairam Ramesh

He further said that Asaduddin Owaisi`s AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party, and Ghulam Nabi Azad`s Democratic Azad Party are three B-teams of BJP in the country.

Talking about Ghulam Nabi Azad, he said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad ji is confused. His party has not yet been registered. All his ministers and workers have returned to Congress and he is restricted to just the Doda region. His party DAP is now Doda Azad Party," Ramesh said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that the twin blast is a matter of concern as the yatra is very close.

"Yesterday there was blasts in Jammu. The yatra is very close and such incidents happening is a matter of concern. We are concerned about the situation," said Sharma.AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil said that tomorrow Rahul Gandhi will be meeting the Kashmiri Pandit delegation during the yatra. The Yatra continues for its final leg despite the twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday in which as many as nine people were injured. The Yatra is on its final leg and was joined by many known faces till now. The Yatra is to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

National Student`s Union of India (NSUI) president Isherpreet Singh on Saturday met with Gandhi during the Yatra and apprised him of the struggle of Paralympic players of Punjab.

According to an NSUI statement, Gandhi encouraged and assured them that he stands firmly with them.

Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Bana Singh (retired) and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also joined the `Bharat Jodo Yatra` of Rahul Gandhi in Kathua district on Friday and expressed their happiness.

Former J-K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, and CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf will also participate in the yatra at the different locations, Congress leaders said.

Congress` Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Jammu region at Kathua`s Lakhanpur area on Thursday evening. Congress supporters were seen carrying party flags and torch lights as the Yatra marched ahead later in the evening.

Gandhi, the MP from Kerala`s Wayanad, had expressed his happiness on reaching Jammu for the final leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"It is a great pleasure to reach Jammu and Kashmir as I go back to my home, where my ancestors had their roots. I am learning about and understanding more of me, every state, my country," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi. In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu, the Jammu & Kashmir Police authorities have also announced to ensure all the possible security arrangements.