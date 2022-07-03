NewsIndia
RAHUL NARWEKAR

Rahul Narwekar, BJP's candidate, elected new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

First-time BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar has been elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

New Delhi: First-time BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar has been elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday (July 3, 2022). Narwekar, who received 164 votes during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly which began on Sunday at 11 am, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi who could only poll 107 votes. Amid chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai", Narwekar took charge as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. 

Narwekar, the MLA from Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai, is the son-in-law of NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar, who is chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and had been earlier associated with the Sharad Pawar-led party and also the Shiv Sena.

The post of Assembly Speaker was vacant since Congress' Nana Patole resigned in February 2021 to become his party's state unit president. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was officiating as acting Speaker in the meantime.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP govt to face a floor test on July 4

The development came a day ahead of the four-day-old Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government facing a floor test on July 4.

(This is a breaking news, more details awaited)

Rahul NarwekarMaharashtra Assembly speakerBJPMaharashtra Assembly

