Rain Forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha, Telangana and THESE states today - Check weather report here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several states for Monday (September 19, 2022). Even though this year’s Monsoon is in its last stage, many parts of the country have been experiencing continuous rain for the last few days.

IMD, in its latest weather bulletin, said that conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during next 3 days.

“A fresh spell of heavy rainfall over Odisha, Coastal areas north Andhra Pradesh & Gangetic West Bengal from 19th to 21st and over Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh on 21st & 22nd September, 2022,” said IMD.

According to the Met Office, conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during next 3 days.

IMD has predicted rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next three days.

There is also a possibility of rain in several northeastern states including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya.

For the national capital, IMD said that the weather remains pleasant due to recent showers and has forecast light rain and generally cloudy sky in Delhi and its adjoining regions on Monday.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

- Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha during 18th -21st; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 18th & 19th; Jharkhand on 20th; Gangetic West Bengal on 20 th & 21st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd; Chhattisgarh during 20th -22nd; Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on 21st & 22nd; West Madhya Pradesh on 22nd and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 18th September, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha during 19th -21st September, 2022.

- Fairly Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during 19th -21st September, 2022.

- Scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

- Isolated hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand on 18th September, 2022.

- Fairly Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 18th -21st and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 18th September, 2022.