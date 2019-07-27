Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings temperature down

New Delhi: Moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing the minimum temperature down at 25.5 degree Celsius, two degrees below the normal temperature.

On Friday, intermittent showers hit parts of Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad with maximum temperature recorded at 33 degree Celsius and minimum temperature recorded at 26.2 degrees celsius.

Waterlogging and traffic snarls were observed in various parts of the city due to incessant rain as southwest monsoon is active in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a 'Red Alert' for Delhi, which detonates the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. It also directs authorities to 'take preventive action'.

Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the national capital, recorded 8.6 millilitres of rainfall until 8:30 pm on Friday.

Delhi has recorded 178.8 mm rains from July 1 to July 25, which is seven per cent more than the 30-year average of 166.5 mm, IMD officials said.

The weatherman predicted a no-rain day for July 28 and 29. However, heavy rainfall is predicted for July 30 and July 31, which will bring the mercury down in the city.