Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR, more likely in next few hours

New Delhi: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday (December 6, 2021) morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers in the next few hours.

In a tweet at 4:33 AM, the met department said that light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi-NCR, Haryana's Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Palwal, Hodal and Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur, Chandpur, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar during next two hours.

Hastinapur, Chandpur, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Vx6IElTm4n — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Cyclonic storm Jawad has weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast and will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next hours.

The IMD said that the cyclonic storm lay centered over northwest Bay of Bengal close to north Odisha coast about 70 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 65 km east-southeast of Chandbali at 11:30 PM on December 5.

Depression (remnant of CS JAWAD) lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 05122021, over northwest Bay of Bengal close to north Odisha coast about 70 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 65 km east-southeast of Chandbali. To weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 06 hrs pic.twitter.com/B3r8qbhA6r — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2021

