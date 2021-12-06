हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR, more likely in next few hours

Several Haryana and Uttar Pradesh districts are also likely to witness rains.

Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR, more likely in next few hours
File Photo

New Delhi: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday (December 6, 2021) morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers in the next few hours.

In a tweet at 4:33 AM, the met department said that light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi-NCR, Haryana's Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Palwal, Hodal and Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur, Chandpur, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar during next two hours.

Meanwhile, Cyclonic storm Jawad has weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast and will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next hours. 

The IMD said that the cyclonic storm lay centered over northwest Bay of Bengal close to north Odisha coast about 70 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 65 km east-southeast of Chandbali at 11:30 PM on December 5. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rainsRainsDelhi ncr rainsCyclone JawadIMD
Next
Story

HAL graduate and diploma apprentices selection 2022 begins, check details here

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat