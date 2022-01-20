हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rain, snow, hail expected in these states over next 2 days - check IMD's weather forecast

North India will continue to shiver, while hail and snow will be witnessed in several areas across the country the next two-three days

Rain, snow, hail expected in these states over next 2 days - check IMD&#039;s weather forecast
A snow-covered Tangmarg, North Kashmir (Pic: ANI)

New Delhi: Cold spell continues in the north of India, with the hilly region experiencing snowfall and rainfall in several region. In Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted on Wednesday (January 19) partly to generally cloudy weather, with the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places during the next 48 hours.

The region will see a lot of fog. Dense Fog in night/morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during the next two days.

Isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely during the next couple of days and increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over the region during January 22-23, and reduction thereafter, says the IMD.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan is likely to see isolated/scattered rainfall tomorrow (January 21). Rainfall to get heavier in the region on January 22-23, says IMD. Isolated/scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during January 21-23 is expected and reduction thereafter, the Met department has forecasted.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail showers are also expected over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West UP, north Rajasthan and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on January 22; over northwest Madhya Pradesh on January 21 and 22; over East MP on January 22; over Bihar on January 22 and 23 and over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on January 23, 2022.

