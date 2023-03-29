Rain, Thunderstorm Lash Delhi-NCR; Likely To Continue For Next Few Days

New Delhi: Rain, coupled with thunderstorm, lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (March 29, 2023), which the Met officials cited to the western disturbance affecting northwest India. Winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour barrelled through the national capital.

"There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of National Capital



(Visuals from Khan Market)

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm over Northwest, East and Northeast India from March 30 to April 1.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm activity very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan on March 30; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim will receive rainfall on March 31 and Uttarakhand on April 1," an IMD forecast said.

"No heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 5 days," it added.

A fresh spell of Rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm over Northwest, East and Northeast India during 30th March to 01st April, 2023.

Back-to-back western disturbances over northwest India led to rain and hail in several parts of the region, including the national capital, last week.