Rainbow flag to be held high: International LGBTQ Leaders Conference 2022 dates are confirmed

The 38th Annual International LGBTQ Leaders Conference 2022 will be conducted on the dates between November 30-December 3, as per the notification at the official website. The event will take place in JW Marriott, Washington DC with the proud presence of world leaders and delegates of LGBTQ from over the world. As reported by SGDLN website around 600 elected officials and delegates from around the world will take part in this auspicious ceremony. As usual, the main host of the program is Victory Institute which has a prominent history of being dedicated to the growth and success of the LGBTQ community worldwide.

These 4 days are crucial for the LGBTQ community worldwide as they will be an opportunity for networking among the various successful personas from the LGBTQ community. According to the Victory Institute, there are certain things to be expected of the coming conference. The Annual International LGBTQ Conference will discuss certain measures that can affect the policies towards the community in general. It will also enhance some of the valid practices to promote equality for the LGBTQ community around the world. The conference will be a harvesting ground for networking and engaging the common followers and prominent members of the community and thereby sharing and influencing each other.

Like the year before, this year’s Annual Conference will host many influential LGBTQ leaders who come from various facets of life. They include politicians, social workers, elected officials, activists, etc. As per their conjoined effort, valid discussions on the policies and themes will take part. They can play a crucial role in setting up the ground culture for LGBTQ and harnessing the power of its politics.

According to the detailed agenda published on the official website, the convention will start with the reception of the elected officials. It will then move on to the next program on the chart, namely Global Equality Reception where the global initiatives of the LGBTQ community will be discussed and appreciated. On the 1st of December, the main program on the chart is Plenary: Congressional Ally Award. This year too the award will be given to those who have worked on dedication for the betterment of the LGBTQ community. On the same day, the program chart hosts a convention for appreciating LGBTQ members of color all over the world. According to the website, there has been a 12.3% rise in LGBTQ membership among colored people which invariably lights hope for the future.

On December 2nd, another session will be conducted to honor disabled people in LGBTQ. This will take solid initiatives to raise the voice of queer community from the disabled group and appreciate their efforts hitherto. On the last day, the agenda will move along with the anti-trans legislation which focuses on queer students. This meeting will comprise student and school management who support the LGBTQ movement. Another session on the same day will see the LGBTQ Presidential Appointees who ensure that the queer community has got a fair share in the federal government processes. The major speakers of this event will be Raffi Freedman-Gurspan (US Department of Transportation and Public Engagement) and Ned Price( Spokesperson, US Department of State).

The 38th International LGBTQ Leaders Conference 2022 will be concluded with a closing reception where the preparation to make the Rainbow flag move higher and stronger will take place.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)