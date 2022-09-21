'Raj Bhavan turning into hub of political activism': Kerala CM slams Guv Arif Mohammad

Thiruvananthapuram: In a point-to-point rejoinder to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday night slammed him for turning the Raj Bhavan into a hub of political activism and for glorifying the RSS. "Unprecedented things are happening in Kerala as we all saw a press meeting in Raj Bhavan... such a thing is happening in Kerala for the first time and perhaps in the country also. There are times when differences of opinion between the state government and Governor arise and when it happens, then are accepted ways to address such.

"Constitution is the backbone in a democracy and the Governor is the Constitutional head, while the executive is the elected government. The Constitution is very clear on the powers of the Governor and the Sarkaria Commission also states very clearly what the powers of the Governor are," said Vijayan.

It was on Monday that Khan went hammer and tongs against Vijayan, alleging that the latter even went to the extent of requesting him to appoint a Vice Chancellor of his choice at his home town in Kannur.

Rebutting every aspect which Khan had raised, Vijayan praised renowned historian Irfan Habib, and also Kannur Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran.

"Of, late Khan has time and again been referring to the incident that occurred at the Indian History Congress (held in Kannur three years back). 92-year-old hugely popular historian Irfan Habib took part and Khan calls him a `goonda`. All know how Habib has been hunted and haunted by the Sangh Parivar forces for long as he has all along staunchly opposed their way of tinkering with the educational system including the curriculum. Likewise, Ravindran also has been strongly opposing saffronisation of Universities and quit as Member-Secretary of the Indian Council of Historical Research," he said.

Vijayan claimed that the game plan of the RSS is to make universities into a political laboratory and the role of the Governor is to appoint Vice Chancellors first and then bring in the Sangh Parivar activists into the Universities.