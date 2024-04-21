Rajasthan: 9 Dead As Wedding Car Collides With Truck In Jhalawar

New Delhi: In a devastating incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, nine people died after a car and a truck collided head-on during the early hours of Sunday. According to authorities, the accident occurred near Eklera village as a group of men were returning from a wedding procession in Bhopal.

The accident took place at 2:45 am near Eklera village when the deceased were returning from Dungri village in Bhopal, reported PTI, quoting Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomer. She further told news agency ANI that the accused has been arrested and dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Nine people died in a road accident in Panchola near Aklera, of Jhalawar district. They were returning from a marriage procession in a van which collided with a truck: Jhalawar SP, Richa Tomar pic.twitter.com/tCxEG2ltqM — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

Among the victims of the crash were individuals aged between 18 and 30 years. While two people were killed on the spot, seven others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. One person was critically injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Jhalawar government hospital.