Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Transfers 20 IPS Officers, 15 Posted In New Districts

Twenty IPS officers have been transferred in Rajasthan, according to an official order. The order issued late Wednesday night said 15 of the 20 IPS officers have been posted as OSD (Police) in newly announced districts. ADG Traffic Vijay Kumar Singh has been made ADG Cyber Crime and Technical Services, while AGD Administration and Law and order Hawa Singh Ghumaria was made ADG Traffic.

IG RAC Rupinder Singh was transferred to Bharatpur as the Range IG, Rahul Prakash, who was under transfer to Bharatpur as DIG, was transferred to Jaipur Police Commissionerate as Additional Commissioner Traffic and Administration, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel. Rameshwar Singh, DIG Traffic Jaipur Commissionerate, was transferred to PHQ as DIG Vigilance. The DoP issued another order to transfer 15 IPS officers to the post of OSD (Police) in the newly announced districts.

They are Rajendra Kumar (Dudu), Raj Kumar Gupta (Kekri), Arshad Ali (Salumbar), Alok Srivastava (Shahpura), Pooja Awana (Anupgarh), Vineet Kumar Bansal (Phalodi), Surendra Singh (Khairthal), Narendra Singh (Beawar), Anil Kumar (Neem Ka Thana), Shailendra Singh Indoliya (Sanchore), Sushil Kumar (Gangapur City), Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay (Deeg), Ranjeeta Sharma (Kotputli-Behror), Hari Shankar (Balotra) and Praveen Nayak (Deedwana-Kuchaman).