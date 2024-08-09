Rajasthan Assembly And Its Ghost Connection: DNA Analysis Of 200 MLA Conundrum

Do ghosts exist or not? Our next story goes beyond that—does the Rajasthan Assembly have a ghostly presence? Is there a ghost occupying a seat in the assembly without even contesting an election? And is this ghost disqualifying the actual elected members from their lives?

The fear of ghosts has resurfaced in Rajasthan following the death of yet another MLA, Amritlal Meena. In today's DNA, we have analysed the reason behind such superstition.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

Although Meena passed away due to a heart attack, the lingering fear remains—could this have been the work of a ghost? This fear has reignited discussions about conducting rituals and ceremonies in the assembly once again.

The new assembly building in Jaipur was constructed in 2000. Since 2001, 17 MLAs have died.

The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 members. However, there has never been a time when all 200 members were present together.

In a strange coincidence, over the past 24 years, either a candidate has died during the elections, preventing the assembly from reaching the full count of 200, or an MLA has passed away after being elected, keeping the number below 200. The assembly is located next to a crematorium and cemetery, further fueling superstitions. Rajasthan's political leaders are divided on the issue—some believe in the ghostly presence, while others attribute the deaths of the MLAs to vastu defects (architectural imbalances).