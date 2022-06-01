हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBSE 12th Result 2022

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 to be declared today: Here's how to check your result

RBSE 12th Result 2022: The students, who took class 12 exams, are advised to keep a tab on the official website -rajresults.nic.in for the latest update. 

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 to be declared today: Here&#039;s how to check your result
Representational Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE ) is expected to declare the RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday, giving much respite to anxious students who appeared in the board exams. According to reports, the Rajasthan Board Ajmer is likely to release the BSER Results 2022 for Class 12th on June 1, 2022. 

Various media reports said that the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results-2022 would be announced on June 1, 2022. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla will reportedly release the results at a press conference today. 

The students, who took class 12 exams, are advised to keep a tab on the official website (rajresults.nic.in) for the latest update. Notably, the results are likely to be announced in the press conference by the state education and then released on the official website.

Besides the official website (rajresults.nic.in), the student can also check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

It may be noted that as many as 2,31,989 students had registered for the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination, while one lakh students registered for Commerce. 

The RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts Result would be released later around June 20, 2022. As many as 30 lakh students appeared for RBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2022.
 
After declaring the Result for Class 12, the state education board is expected to announce the RBSE 5th, 8th, and 10th results later and in quick succession.

