Rajasthan: Bypoll for Ramgarh seat on Monday, results on January 31

RAMGARH: The bypoll for Ramgarh seat in Rajasthan will take place on Monday, January 28.

The election in this constituency was not held along with other 199 constituencies on December 7 due to the demise of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

The campaigning for this seat in Alwar district ended on Saturday.

"The campaigning in Ramgarh has ended at 5pm. As many as 20 candidates including two women are in the fray for the assembly polls which will be held on 278 booths in the constituency," returning officer Pankaj Sharma told PTI.

Former union minister Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh- a former MLA is BSP's candidate from this seat, while the ruling Congress has fielded Shafia Zubair as its candidate. Sukhwant Singh is BJP's candidate from the seat, which has a total of 2.35 lakh voters.

PTI reported that 278 polling stations have been set up for the election. The result will be announced on January 31. In December 7 elections, Congress finished as the single largest party winning 99 out of 200 seats. The BJP won 73 seats, BSP 6, RLPT 3, CPI (M) and BPT 2 each and independents managed to win on 13 seats.

