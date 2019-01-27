हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Bypoll for Ramgarh seat on Monday, results on January 31

The campaigning for this seat in Alwar district ended on Saturday.

Rajasthan: Bypoll for Ramgarh seat on Monday, results on January 31

RAMGARH: The bypoll for Ramgarh seat in Rajasthan will take place on Monday, January 28. 

The election in this constituency was not held along with other 199 constituencies on December 7 due to the demise of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

The campaigning for this seat in Alwar district ended on Saturday.

"The campaigning in Ramgarh has ended at 5pm. As many as 20 candidates including two women are in the fray for the assembly polls which will be held on 278 booths in the constituency," returning officer Pankaj Sharma told PTI.

Former union minister Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh- a former MLA is BSP's candidate from this seat, while the ruling Congress has fielded Shafia Zubair as its candidate. Sukhwant Singh is BJP's candidate from the seat, which has a total of 2.35 lakh voters.

PTI reported that 278 polling stations have been set up for the election. The result will be announced on January 31. In December 7 elections, Congress finished as the single largest party winning 99 out of 200 seats. The BJP won 73 seats, BSP 6, RLPT 3, CPI (M) and BPT 2 each and independents managed to win on 13 seats.

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
RajasthanRamgarhRamgarh bypollRamgarh byelection
Next
Story

One-of-a-kind Indian Air Force’s mobile gaming application to release soon

Must Watch

Taal Thok Ke: We can resolve Ayodhya dispute in 24 hours says Yogi Adityanath