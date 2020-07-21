हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds cabinet meeting, discusses COVID-19 situation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held the state cabinet meeting at his residence in Jaipur, during which he discussed multiple issues, including the COVID-19 situation.

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday (July 21) held the state cabinet meeting at his residence in Jaipur, during which he discussed multiple issues, including the COVID-19 situation, amid ongoing political crisis.

After the meeting, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma told reporters that the cabinet has decided to give some concessions to the tourism industry.

The Chief Minister also sought suggestions from ministers regarding the financial conditions, while giving emphasis on the inclusion of technology in the government work, said Raghu Sharma. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the ministers that more publicity should be given to the government's welfare schemes, besides discussing the current political situation.

He said that additional teams of the state medical department were being sent to the districts where relatively more COVID-19 cases were being reported.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed the measures taken to mitigate in locust-affected districts. 

Meanwhile, Speaker CP Joshi today held a meeting at Vidhan Sabha discussing High Court's order with the state Assembly Secretary. The HC has fixed July 24 to deliver its order on petition by filed by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs against the Speaker's disqualification notice.

Speaker CP Joshi heard the petition of Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi in the state assembly. Notably, Counsel for both the parties submitted their contentions before the Speaker.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court requested the Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on that day, the speaker's counsel said.

Arguments were heard and completed on Tuesday. All the parties have been asked to file their written arguments by Friday.

