Coronavirus

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot under self-isolation as wife tests COVID-19 positive

File photo

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that his wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is under home isolation.

Taking to Twitter Gehlot wrote (translation from Hindi): "My wife Sunita Gehlot is COVID-19 positive (asymptomatic). She is being treated under home isolation protocol, and a precautionary measure I am under home isolation, I will hold a COVID review meeting with doctors and officials at 8.30 pm, as before."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day and 120 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the overall caseload to 5,63,577 infections and 3,926 fatalities, according to official data. The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.

