Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot under self-isolation as wife tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that his wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is under home isolation.

Taking to Twitter Gehlot wrote (translation from Hindi): "My wife Sunita Gehlot is COVID-19 positive (asymptomatic). She is being treated under home isolation protocol, and a precautionary measure I am under home isolation, I will hold a COVID review meeting with doctors and officials at 8.30 pm, as before."

मेरी पत्नी श्रीमती सुनीता गहलोत कोविड पॉजिटिव आ गई हैं (असिम्प्टोमैटिक)। प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार होम आइसोलेशन में उनका ट्रीटमेंट प्रारम्भ हो गया है। अब मैं एहतियातन आइसोलेशन में रहकर चिकित्सकों एवं अधिकारियों के साथ सांय 8.30 बजे रोजाना होने वाली कोविड समीक्षा बैठक लूंगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day and 120 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the overall caseload to 5,63,577 infections and 3,926 fatalities, according to official data. The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.