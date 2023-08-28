Rajasthan Govt Asks Coaching Centers To Halt Tests After 2 More Students Die By Suicide In Kota

KOTA: In view of the tragic deaths of two more students by suicide, the district administration in Kota, Rajasthan, has mandated a suspension of testing activities at coaching institutes for a period of two months. This decision comes after a total of 22 students have taken their lives this year in two separate incidents. Seventeen-year-old Avishkar Shambaji Kasle was discovered dead shortly after exiting a room on the third floor of an institute after completing a test. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kasle could not be revived and passed away en route to the hospital, stated Vigyan Nagar Circle Officer Dharmveer Singh.

Approximately four hours later, Adarsh Raj, an 18-year-old student also preparing for competitive exams, was found dead in his rented apartment under the Kunhadi police station area at around 7 PM on Sunday. Raj's sister and cousin broke open his locked room and found him unresponsive when they arrived at the apartment. Circle Officer (Kunhadi) KS Rathore revealed that Raj was still breathing at the time of discovery but succumbed during transportation to the hospital.

Avishkar Shambaji Kasle, hailing from Maharashtra's Latur district and a Class 12 student, had been studying for the NEET UG examination in Kota for three years. He resided with his maternal grandparents in a rented space in the Talwandi area, while his parents served as government school teachers in Maharashtra.

Adarsh Raj, originally from Bihar’s Rohtas district, had been enrolled in a Kota coaching institute for a year, preparing for the NEET UG examination. He shared a rented 2BHK apartment with his sister and cousin, both of whom were also engaged in competitive exam preparation. No suicide notes were discovered in either student's room.

Kasle's suicide is likely attributed to his declining scores in routine institute tests. He had previously scored well but experienced a drastic drop from 575 to 288 marks in the latest routine test, reported CO Singh. Raj's suicide is believed to have resulted from his consistently low scores in institute tests, coupled with his distress over the situation.

Post-mortem examinations for both students will be conducted upon the arrival of their parents on Monday. These suicides bring the total number of student suicides in Kota to six this month and 22 for the year.

Late on Sunday, District Collector Om Prakash Bunkar issued an order mandating coaching centres to refrain from conducting any tests for the next two months.

Kota serves as the hub for India's test-prep industry, estimated to generate an annual revenue of Rs 10,000 crores. Students from across the nation migrate here after completing Class X to attend residential test-prep institutes, focusing on their Class XII examinations and entrance exams like NEET and JEE.

In response to the escalating suicide cases, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formed a committee to investigate the issue. He expressed concern over the number of student suicides and shared his personal story of persevering after a failure in his own pursuit of becoming a doctor. To address student well-being, the state police department established a students' cell on June 22, consisting of officers who regularly interact with students and monitor coaching centres.