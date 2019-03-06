Rajasthan groom's father asks guests to vote for PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha polls as wedding gift

New Delhi: It is not uncommon to find wedding invitations requesting guests to not bring any gifts for the newlyweds, and instead ask them to donate for charity. However, this wedding invitation from Rajasthan's Jalor has gone viral on the internet for a crazy reason — the groom's father has asked the guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, for the betterment of armed forces and the country.

The appeal from the man Mala Singh, a farmer by profession, has become the talk of the town. And not only him, but his entire family is also known to be a staunch follower of PM Modi. Singh's son is getting married in coming days and he asked the guests to give their blessings to the newlyweds by voting for PM Modi in the upcoming general elections. His appeal on the wedding invitation has drawn huge attention from all over.

The Prime Minister's supporters have in the past, have used the Swachh Bharat logo on their wedding cards too and PM Modi has retweeted some of them.

Only recently, in February, a Gujarati couple had designed their wedding card with a dedicated page justifying the Narendra Modi government's decision to buy Rafale fighter jets and asking the guests to vote for PM Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.