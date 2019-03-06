हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Rajasthan groom's father asks guests to vote for PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha polls as wedding gift

The Prime Minister's supporters have in the past, have used the Swachh Bharat logo on their wedding cards too and PM Modi has retweeted some of them. 

Rajasthan groom&#039;s father asks guests to vote for PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha polls as wedding gift
Representational image

New Delhi: It is not uncommon to find wedding invitations requesting guests to not bring any gifts for the newlyweds, and instead ask them to donate for charity. However, this wedding invitation from Rajasthan's Jalor has gone viral on the internet for a crazy reason — the groom's father has asked the guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, for the betterment of armed forces and the country. 

The appeal from the man Mala Singh, a farmer by profession, has become the talk of the town. And not only him, but his entire family is also known to be a staunch follower of PM Modi. Singh's son is getting married in coming days and he asked the guests to give their blessings to the newlyweds by voting for PM Modi in the upcoming general elections. His appeal on the wedding invitation has drawn huge attention from all over. 

The Prime Minister's supporters have in the past, have used the Swachh Bharat logo on their wedding cards too and PM Modi has retweeted some of them. 

Only recently, in February, a Gujarati couple had designed their wedding card with a dedicated page justifying the Narendra Modi government's decision to buy Rafale fighter jets and asking the guests to vote for PM Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiLok Sabha elections2019 pollsMala SinghSwachh Bharatwedding invitation
Next
Story

Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency: YSRCP looks to upstage TDP

Must Watch

PT2M11S

PM Modi in Karnataka Rally: No fear of 'Opposition, Pakistan or thieves'