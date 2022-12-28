Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: Cops raid house of prime suspect Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend

RPSC Paper Leak: The Rajasthan Police raided the girlfriend's home of RPSC Paper Leak case mastermind Bhupendra Saran and busted a fake degree racket. More than 40 fake colleges' degrees and mark sheets have been recovered in this investigation. In this regard, the Jaipur Police Commissioner has provided information. Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend's home was raided by Rajasthan Police after they learned that he was the main suspect in a case involving exam paper leaks in Rajasthan. Six people were detained by the police, including Bhupendra Saran's wife and girlfriend.

"Police conducted raids on people associated with mastermind Suresh Dhaka & Bhupendra Saran &arrested 6 people incl Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend & wife. Over 4 dozen fake university degrees & mark sheets recovered during raids’’ said Police Commissionerate, Jaipur as quoted by ANI. We arrested those who leaked the paper. BJP is in cahoots with the paper leak mafia. It was the Rajasthan govt who arrested the accused in a paper leak case in the state," says Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajasthan Minister.

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena on Tuesday alleged that the Rajasthan `paper leak case` has connections with the ruling Congress as the accused got the leaked question paper 15 days before the examination. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, Meena said, "Suresh Dhaka (the accused in the exam paper leak case) has deep political connections as the ruling Congress, and a sitting minister`s staff are involved. The arrest of the minister`s aide will bring out many secrets.""Suresh Dhaka received the leaked papers 15 days before the examination. The RPSC announced the cancellation of the exam after the paper leak came to light.The BJP has already demanded a CBI probe into the leak.

(With ANI inputs)