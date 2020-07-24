Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results 2020 to be declared on this date, check rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board will announce the results of Class 10 anytime this week. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year.

The passing marks for RBSE 10th Exam students is 33 per cent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

The students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board for verified information. The results will be available on board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 10th class results option.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Besides, students can check the RBSE 10th result 2020 via SMS: Type – RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

The exams were scheduled from March 20 to 24, 2020 but it got postponed due to COVID-19 and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The exams were later held on June 29 and 30.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rajasthan Board had clarified that it would issue a notice, before releasing the results of the class 10 annual exam.