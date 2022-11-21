topStoriesenglish
Rajasthan SHOCKER: Six members of family found dead in Udaipur, probe underway

The bodies of the man and three children were found hanging while the bodies of his wife and a child were lying on the bed, police said.

Rajasthan: A couple and their four children were found dead at their house in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests that the family head Pappu Gameti murdered the children and wife and then died by suicide in Jhadoli village, they said.

The bodies of the man and three children were found hanging while the bodies of his wife and a child were lying on the bed, police said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and dog squad have reached the spot and evidence collection is underway.

Recently, a businessman was beaten to death in Jaipur. The mob pulled the businessman out of the car and thrashed him mercilessly.

