Rajinikanth backs out of political debut, asks fans and people to forgive him

In a surprising turn of events, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday (December 29) announced that he will not enter into politics. Rajinikanth made the announcement just two days before he was expected to make his much-anticipated political announcement.

Rajinikanth said that this decision will disappoint his fans and people of Tamil Nadu and he requested them to forgive him.

"Without entering electoral politics, will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," he said in a statement today.

In his statement, Rajinikanth mentioned about his recent health setback and said that nobody feels as bad as he does, at this moment.

He also said that there's a new wave of Covid and how he's at high risk owing his kidney transplant, being under immunosuppressants.