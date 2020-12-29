हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth backs out of political debut, asks fans and people to forgive him

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday (December 29) announced that he will not enter into politics. 

Rajinikanth backs out of political debut, asks fans and people to forgive him

In a surprising turn of events, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday (December 29) announced that he will not enter into politics. Rajinikanth made the announcement just two days before he was expected to make his much-anticipated political announcement.

Rajinikanth said that this decision will disappoint his fans and people of Tamil Nadu and he requested them to forgive him.

"Without entering electoral politics, will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," he said in a statement today.

In his statement, Rajinikanth mentioned about his recent health setback and said that nobody feels as bad as he does, at this moment.

Live TV

He also said that there's a new wave of Covid and how he's at high risk owing his kidney transplant, being under immunosuppressants. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajinikanthTanil NaduRajinikanth politics
Next
Story

Cold Moon 2020: Check date, India timing, importance of year’s last lunar event
  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Scope is decreasing for discussion and disagreement in the country: Amartya Sen