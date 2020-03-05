Rajinikanth meets Rajini Makkal Mandram district secretaries amid rumours of launching political outfit

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday met district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM)- Rajini people's forum, here at Raghavendra Mandapam, amid rumours that he will float a political party in April this year.

This is the third meeting of Rajini Makkal Mandram since the Tamil megastar launched the outfit. In today's meeting, 38 district secretaries participated and reportedly discussed the next course of action.

After making the announcement on his political plunge in December 2017, Rajinikanth has been making comments on major political issues, besides discussing various issues that include local as well as national, like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, he has so far not made any concrete statement as to when he will enter politics or when will he start his political party.

He launched the Rajini people's forum in the year 2018 with all his fans club and appointed district secretaries to give it an organisational shape.

Rajinikanth has already pooh-poohed the speculations of joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after launching his political party, stating that his colour is not that of BJP.

However, rumour mills are on that Rajinikanth would launch his political party by this year so that he may be able to contest 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.