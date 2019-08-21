close

Rajiv Gauba

Rajiv Gauba appointed as Cabinet Secretary for two years

The 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre was also appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date of his assumption of charge till he takes over as the Cabinet Secretary. 

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba was appointed on Wednesday as the Cabinet Secretary for a tenure of two years. His term will begin from August 30.

The 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre was also appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date of his assumption of charge till he takes over as the Cabinet Secretary. He was appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Gauba took charge as the Home Secretary on August 31, 2017.

The Committee has also approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, as Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence. He will replace Sanjay Mitra, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal, upon completion of his term.

Subash Chandra, 1986-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. He will replace Ajay Kumar.

Brij Kumar Agarwal, 1985-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Secretary to the Lokpal in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government.

