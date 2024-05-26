Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: 28 Killed Including 14 Children; SIT Formed, 2 Arrested - 10 Overnight Developments

Rajkot Fire Tragedy: On May 25, a large fire broke out in a gaming area in Rajkot, Gujarat in the evening. The death toll in the fire tragedy at a gaming zone in Rajkot has reached 28, including 14 children.

The death toll is likely to go up.

1. 2 Arrested In Rajkot Fire Tragedy

Rajkot Game Zone manager Nitin Jain and Game Zone partner Yuvraj Singh Solanki have been arrested by the police. Rajkot Police Commissioner, Raju Bhargava shared the development on the matter and said, "The police action is underway. The owner and the manager of the TRP game zone have been taken to the police station for interrogation."

2. Investigation Initiated

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the fire tragedy, with investigations commencing last night. The SIT, headed by ADGP Trivedi, includes Commissioner, Technical Education, BN Pani; Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Gandhinagar, HP Sanghvi; Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad, JN Khadia; and Superintending Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, MB Desai.

गुजरात के राजकोट में गेमिंग ज़ोन की भयावह त्रासदी अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। समाचारों के अनुसार 24 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है जिसमें कई मासूम बच्चे भी शामिल है।



पीड़ितों के परिवारों के प्रति हम गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करते हैं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करते हैं।



कांग्रेस… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 25, 2024

3. Preparations At AIIMS Rajkot

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that 30 ICU beds have been prepared in AIIMS Rajkot to provide treatment to the people injured in the Rajkot fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives. In a post on X, Mandaviya also expressed his deepest condolences to the grieved families who lost their dear ones. "The news of the death of children and people due to fire in Rajkot is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this incident," said Mandaviya.

"30 ICU beds have been prepared in AIIMS Rajkot for the best treatment of the injured. Along with this, instructions have also been given to AIIMS to provide full help, "he added in the post.

गुजरात के राजकोट में गेमिंग ज़ोन की भयावह त्रासदी अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। समाचारों के अनुसार 24 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है जिसमें कई मासूम बच्चे भी शामिल है।



पीड़ितों के परिवारों के प्रति हम गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करते हैं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करते हैं।



कांग्रेस… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 25, 2024

4. Ex Gratia Of Rs 4 Lakh Announced

Chief Minister Patel has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured. "The fire tragedy in Rajkot is heart-wrenching. I express my heartfelt condolences to the persons who lost their lives in this incident and their families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Patel tweeted."It is very important to ensure that such an incident does not happen again," he added.

गुजरात के राजकोट में गेमिंग ज़ोन की भयावह त्रासदी अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। समाचारों के अनुसार 24 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है जिसमें कई मासूम बच्चे भी शामिल है।



पीड़ितों के परिवारों के प्रति हम गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करते हैं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करते हैं।



कांग्रेस… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 25, 2024

5. PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the rescue and relief efforts. "The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected," he said on X.

The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2024

6. Prez Murmu Mourns

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu,said, "I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued."

I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2024

7. Precautions At Other Game Zones In Gujarat

Gujarat Director General of Police has instructed the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to inspect all the game zones in the state and to close the game zones running without fire safety permission. The director general of police has told to carry out this procedure in coordination with the fire officers of the municipalities and municipalities and the local system.

8. Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Condolences

In response to the fire incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the accident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

राजकोट (गुजरात) के गेम जोन में हुए हादसे से मन अत्यंत दुःखी है। इस हादसे के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @Bhupendrapbjp जी से बात कर जानकारी ली है। प्रशासन राहत व बचाव कार्य के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रहा है और घायलों को इलाज प्रदान करवा रहा है। इस दुःखद हादसे में जिन लोगों ने… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) May 25, 2024

9. Congress Extends Support

Condoling the loss of lives in the Rajkot fire tragedy, the Congress said accountability should be fixed in the incident by the BJP government in Gujarat as soon as possible and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked party workers to provide all possible help to those affected by the accident so that the victims do not face any problems regarding treatment or compensation.

राजकोट, गुजरात में एक मॉल के गेमिंग ज़ोन में लगी भयंकर आग से मासूम बच्चों समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार बहुत ही पीड़ादायक है।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। सभी घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अनुरोध… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2024

गुजरात के राजकोट में गेमिंग ज़ोन की भयावह त्रासदी अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। समाचारों के अनुसार 24 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है जिसमें कई मासूम बच्चे भी शामिल है।



पीड़ितों के परिवारों के प्रति हम गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करते हैं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करते हैं।



कांग्रेस… May 25, 2024

10. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Saghvi

Following the incident, Gujarat’s Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, announced his immediate departure for Rajkot after the incident. Harsh Sanghvi, the home minister of Gujarat, declared his immediate departure for Rajkot in the wake of the tragedy. "... Many families have lost their children in this incident... I am going to Rajkot right now. The SIT will start its investigation tonight. The administrator and the manager have been arrested. A meeting will take place after visiting the fire spot and the action will start tonight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the details from the Chief Minister...Members of the SIT are ordered to reach Rajkot by 3 am...The CM will be provided with the details tonight itself..." Harsh Sanghvi told ANI.