NEW DELHI: In a poignant address to the security forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invoked the spirit of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing the need to not only defend the nation but also to win the hearts of its citizens. The message was delivered during Singh's visit to the Army’s Rajouri-based 25 Division headquarters, against the backdrop of a recent terror attack on an Army convoy that claimed the lives of four soldiers.

Rajnath's Call For A Holistic Duty

Addressing the troops, Singh acknowledged their crucial role in defending the country and urged them to carry an additional responsibility – that of winning the hearts of their fellow countrymen. He stressed the importance of ''avoiding mistakes'' that may harm citizens and encouraged a deeper connection between the armed forces and the people. Singh expressed confidence in the troops' ability to play a pivotal role in building trust within communities.

Acknowledging Challenges And Grief

Singh's visit followed the tragic incident where locals were allegedly mistreated by security forces after the attack, leading to the loss of three lives. Expressing grief over the death of the soldiers and condemning any harm befalling citizens, Singh called for increased vigilance to prevent such incidents. He assured the troops of the government's unwavering support and emphasized the irreplaceable loss incurred through the martyrdom of a soldier.

Building Bridges With Communities

Encouraging troops to engage with the local populace, Singh advocated regular visits to inquire about their well-being. He reiterated that, while the primary goal is to eliminate terrorism, winning the hearts of the people is equally significant. Singh underscored the broader mission of fostering a strong bond between the armed forces and the citizens they protect.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Enduring Vision

Drawing parallels to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach, Singh echoed the former Prime Minister's belief that the ultimate solution to the Kashmir issue lies in winning the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people. Vajpayee prioritized the humane treatment of citizens and emphasized the importance of Insaaniyat, Jamhuriat, and Kashmiriyat in addressing the complex situation in the region.

In reflecting on Vajpayee's legacy, Singh highlighted the enduring importance of a compassionate and people-centric approach, acknowledging that a military solution alone cannot resolve the intricate challenges posed by the Jammu and Kashmir issue.