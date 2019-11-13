close

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from November 14

The Defence Minister is going there to review security preparedness and carry out several other engagements in the region.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh beginning from Thursday during which he will review security preparedness and carry out his engagements in the region.

Singh will also visit Tawang on Thursday to review security preparedness, and will lay a wreath at the Tawang War Memorial, Defence Ministry officials said.

On Friday, the Defence Minister will visit an Army post in Bum La area. He will also inaugurate an important river bridge there, officials added.

The Bum La Pass is located at a height of more than 4,500 metres above sea level and is strategically important for India as it was this route through which China's People's Liberation Army invaded India in 1962.

Rajnath SinghArunachal PradeshDefence Ministry
