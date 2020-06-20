Rajnath Singh to attend 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II in Moscow

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Moscow to attend the Victory Parade on June 24, 2020, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War.

The Parade is organised to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people.

Defence Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu has invited Rajnath to the Victory Parade, which was originally scheduled on May 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Tri-Service 75- Member Indian Military Contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents.

The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.

The Regiment had fought with valour in the World WarII and has the proud distinction of earning four BattleHonours and two Military Cross amongst other gallantry awards.

The Indian participation in the Victory Day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Rajnath congratulated his counterpart through special messages sent on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has wished Rajnath a safe journey.

Kudashev tweeted, "I wish a safe journey to Defence Minister of strategic partner India Shri @rajnathsingh who is scheduled to depart to Moscow on Monday to witness the Great #VictoryDay Military Parade on June 24."

I wish a safe journey to Defence Minister of strategic partner India Shri @rajnathsingh who is scheduled to depart to Moscow on Monday to witness the Great #VictoryDay Military Parade on June 24#Victory75 #VDay pic.twitter.com/6KUg9FGKCD — Nikolay Kudashev (@NKudashev) June 20, 2020

Rajnath's visit will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.