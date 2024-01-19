New Delhi: Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram depicting his childhood stage was installed late at night on Thursday ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram mandir on January 22, 2024.

The media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sharad Sharma shared the first photograph of the idol in which the murti was covered with a veil. Vedic Brahmins and esteemed Acharyas were observed conducting worship ceremonies within the sacred grounds of the Sri Ram Temple.

The idol is carved by the Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj who has also carved several famous statues including the Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath and Subhash Chandra Bose's statue in Delhi.

The auspicious moment for the consecration has been officially scheduled for 22nd January 2024, at noon. The auspicious timing, known as Abhijeet Muhurat, has been carefully chosen to mark this historic event.

According to Ram Temple priest Ganeshwar Shastri Gramin said, the consecration ceremony is set to commence at approximately 12.30 pm, precisely during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat, and is expected to last for a symbolic 84 seconds. The meticulous selection of this timing reflects the adherence to ancient traditions and astrological considerations.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.