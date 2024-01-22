Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Full Schedule: All You Need to Know

New Delhi: The holy city of Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement as it awaits the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, the installation of his idol in the new temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has unveiled the intricate details of this momentous occasion. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla’s idol will be done in 84 seconds as this is the most auspicious time.

Here Is The Schedule:

A Musical Feast To Welcome Ram Lalla

The ceremony will begin at 10 am with the majestic playing of ‘Mangal Dhvani,’ a heavenly melody echoing through Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Over 50 mesmerizing musical instruments from different states will adorn this auspicious event, creating a magical atmosphere for about two hours. Guests are requested to enter by 10:30 am to join this melodious feast.

Guest Arrival, Entry Protocols

At the same time, esteemed guests attending the consecration ceremony will start arriving, with entry into the Ramjanmabhoomi complex scheduled by 10:30 am. The entry is strictly regulated, permissible only through the admit cards issued by the Trust. Notably, the entry process requires matching the QR code on the admit card, ensuring a secure and organized gathering. The Trust has shared detailed entry guidelines on social media, emphasizing a smooth and controlled entry procedure.

Timing And Rituals Of Pran Pratishtha

The crucial moment of consecration, the Pran Pratishtha, is set to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22. The main puja will be conducted in the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurta. The selected time for Ramlala’s life consecration has been carefully determined by Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. This significant event will unfold on the Dwadashi date of the Paush month, aligning with Indra Yoga, Mrigashira Nakshatra, Aries Lagna, and Scorpio Navamsha, creating a celestial alignment for this sacred endeavor.

Auspicious Time Window

The auspicious window for the Pran Pratistha is remarkably concise, spanning from 12:29 minutes and 08 seconds to 12:30 minutes and 32 seconds—a mere 84 seconds. This succinct duration symbolizes the sanctity and precision of the consecration process.

Participants And Dignitaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presiding over the puja rituals, will perform the consecration of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla. The ritual will be orchestrated by 121 Vedic Acharyas under the guidance of renowned Vedic Acharya Ganeshwar Dravid and Acharya Laxmikant Dixit. Over 150 saints and religious leaders representing diverse traditions, along with more than 50 tribal, coastal, island, and tribal traditions, will grace this sacred ceremony.

Completion Of Programme

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, assures that the entire program of Pran Pratishtha will culminate by 1 pm. Following the conclusion of all puja rituals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will give his blessings.