'Ram Temple In Ayodhya Was Destined...': BJP Veteran L K Advani Reflects On His Historic Rath Yatra

AYODHYA: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani is set to embark on a journey to Ayodhya on January 22 to witness the consecration of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla at the grand temple. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing the vision of millions of Indians for constructing the magnificent temple. In an exclusive conversation with the monthly magazine 'Rashtra Dharma,' Advani reflected on the unforgettable moments of his historic Rath Yatra, initiated 33 years ago on September 25, 1990.

However, at that time, little did they know that the journey, inspired by the faith in Lord Rama, would evolve into a nationwide movement, with the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, standing by his side as a supportive ally, he recalled.

A Historic Journey: The 33-Year Saga Of Rath Yatra

Advani acknowledged PM Modi's instrumental role during the 10,000-kilometer journey, symbolizing the unwavering commitment to the construction of Shri Ram Lalla's temple. Now, as the idol's consecration approaches, PM Modi, who once assisted his mentor Advani during the Rath Yatra, will stand witness to the realization of their shared commitment.

Advani's Role In Rath Yatra

The monumental journey of Rath Yatra ignited the suppressed faith of millions of Ram Bhakts across the nation. Advani, a former BJP president and a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, played a crucial role in awakening the devotion and belief in the hearts of the people. Now, on January 22, he is likely to be present in Ayodhya to witness the grandeur of the temple and the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

As PM Modi transitions from being a supporter in the 10,000-kilometer Rath Yatra to witnessing the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol, the significance of their joint efforts in realizing the temple project becomes even more apparent. The momentous occasion will mark the culmination of a historic journey that started with a yatra and will end with the Pran Pratistha of the idol, symbolizing the fulfilment of the collective aspirations of millions.

VHP Confirms Advani's Presence

International Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, has confirmed Advani's presence at the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to attend the event, emphasizing the grandeur and national significance of the occasion.

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions, showcasing the inclusivity of the ceremony. However, the Congress leaders have declined the invitation, highlighting the diverse perspectives surrounding the event.

Preparations For Ram Temple Ceremony In Full Swing

The seven-day Pran Pratistha ceremony, commencing on January 16, will witness Vedic rituals led by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi. Ayodhya, resonating with spiritual, historical, and cultural significance, is gearing up for the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

As the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust prepares for the momentous occasion, Ayodhya eagerly awaits the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony, where the dreams and aspirations of millions will find expression in the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's idol.