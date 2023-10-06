'Ram vs Ravana': Ahead Of Polls, BJP Vs Congress Battle Gets Bitter

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the social media war between the BJP and the Congress is turning bitter. The BJP today posted a tweet in which Rahul Gandhi was shown as Ravana. Following this, the Congress slammed the saffron party while its workers held a protest outside the BJP office in Delhi. Congress leader Sachin Pilot also reacted sharply to the post saying such public will not tolerate such hateful acts.

"The graphic tweet from the official handle of BJP with the picture of Rahul Gandhi ji is going to tear apart political decorum and purity. This shows the negative attitude of BJP. We should not forget that such hatred is not in the country's political values. The public will not tolerate such hateful tendencies," said Pilot.

The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB October 5, 2023

BJP के ऑफिसियल हैंडल से राहुल गांधी जी की तस्वीर के साथ जो ग्राफिक ट्वीट हुआ है, वो राजनीतिक मर्यादा और शुचिता को तार-तार करने वाला है।



ये भाजपा की नकारात्मक मनोवृत्ति को दर्शाता है।हमें नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि ऐसी घृणा की राजनीति, देश के संस्कारों में नहीं है।

जनता ऐसी नफरत वाली… — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 6, 2023

This is not the first time a political leader has been compared to Ravana. Earlier, Congress leaders have compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ravana. In a 2018 post, Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas had shared a graphic showing PM Modi as Ravana.

In 2022, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had asked whether PM Modi had 100 heads just like Ravana that people should keep looking at him.

मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री हैं। वह काम छोड़कर नगर निगम का चुनाव, MLA का चुनाव, MP के चुनाव में प्रचार करते रहते हैं।



हर वक्त अपनी ही बात करते हैं - 'आप किसी को मत देखो, मोदी को देखकर वोट दो।'



आपकी सूरत कितनी बार देखें? आपके कितने रूप हैं? क्या रावण की तरह 100 मुख हैं?



- @kharge जी pic.twitter.com/Iy6hYQfuhc — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2022

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, five state assemblies will go to the polls by the end of this year. These are Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana. The Congress and BJP have been working to forge a concrete alliance with like-minded people in the run-up to these polls.