'Ram vs Ravana': Ahead Of Polls, BJP Vs Congress Battle Gets Bitter

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also reacted sharply to the post saying such public will not tolerate such hateful acts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead of the 2024 elections, the social media war between the BJP and the Congress is turning bitter. The BJP today posted a tweet in which Rahul Gandhi was shown as Ravana. Following this, the Congress slammed the saffron party while its workers held a protest outside the BJP office in Delhi. Congress leader Sachin Pilot also reacted sharply to the post saying such public will not tolerate such hateful acts.

"The graphic tweet from the official handle of BJP with the picture of Rahul Gandhi ji is going to tear apart political decorum and purity. This shows the negative attitude of BJP. We should not forget that such hatred is not in the country's political values. The public will not tolerate such hateful tendencies," said Pilot.

This is not the first time a political leader has been compared to Ravana. Earlier, Congress leaders have compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ravana. In a 2018 post, Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas had shared a graphic showing PM Modi as Ravana. 

In 2022, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had asked whether PM Modi had 100 heads just like Ravana that people should keep looking at him.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, five state assemblies will go to the polls by the end of this year. These are Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana. The Congress and BJP have been working to forge a concrete alliance with like-minded people in the run-up to these polls.

