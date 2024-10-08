Advertisement
Ramban J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP Emerge Victorious, Defeating NC-Congress Alliance?

Ramban J&K Election Results 2024 Live: The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban constituency began at 8 am today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ramban J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Ramban is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and falls under the Ramban-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. The Ramban Assembly constituency held its elections during Phase 1 of the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. 

Stay Tuned For Live Updates 

In the 2014, Neelam Kumar Langeh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the assembly seat. 

The List Of Candidates In Fray From Ramban Assembly Constituency 

  1.  Arjun Singh Raju, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC)   

  2.  Chain Singh, Independent (IND)   

  3.  Dev Raj Singh, Independent (IND)   

  4.  Rakesh Singh Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)   

  5.  Sunil Singh, Independent (IND)   

  6.  Suraj Singh Parihar, Independent (IND)   

  7. Suteesh Kumar, Independent (IND)   

  8. Tilak Raj, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (SSUBT)    

According to the 2011 Census, Ramban town has about 3,596 people, with 1,873 men and 1,723 women. The town has a high literacy rate of 82.23%, with around 90.42% of men and 73.52% of women being literate. 

Ramban is located roughly 120 kilometers from Jammu and about 130 kilometers from Srinagar.

