Rape Accused, Out On Bail, Thrashes Complainant's Father In UP

The father of a 15-year-old rape survivor was allegedly beaten up by the accused, police here said on Monday.

The accused, Golu (23), who came out of jail on a bail, threatened and beat the rape survivor's father on Saturday and pressurised him to withdraw the case, they said.

He was again arrested and sent to jail after an FIR was registered against him in this regard at Chauri police station, Chauri SHO Manoj Kumar said.

It is alleged that Golu, who raped the girl about one-and-a-half-year-ago, went to the girl's village after getting bail from a high court and threatened the girl to withdraw the case.

When her father intervened, he beat him up, police said.