Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video case: Main Accused Nabbed By Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police arrested the primary suspect, Eemani Naveen, in the deepfake video case involving actress Rashmika Mandanna. Police has recovered a laptop and a mobile from the and trying to retrieve the deleted data.

Talking to news agency ANI, CP IFSO Unit Hemant Tiwari said that the 24-year-old accused was arrested from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. "A laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from him. His deleted data is also being recovered," saidDCP Hemant Tiwari.

Naveen was found to be operating a fan page dedicated to the popular film actress Rashmika Mandanna. Additionally, he had created two more fan pages for other well-known celebrities. It was revealed that Naveen resorted to creating a deepfake video as a strategy to increase followers on these pages.

The deepfake scandal has raised concerns about the potential misuse of technology for illicit purposes. The recovered laptop and phone are now under scrutiny as investigators delve into the deleted data to gather more evidence.