हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public viewing from next week as Covid-19 cases dip

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour. 

Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public viewing from next week as Covid-19 cases dip
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The President's Secretariat on Friday (March 4, 2022) informed that the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex and Change of Guard Ceremony will resume from next week for public viewing.

The entry of the general public was restricted since January 1, 2022, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from March 8 and will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday except on Gazetted Holidays. Visitors will be allowed in the Museum in four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot, the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Timings of the slots will be 0930 - 1100 hrs, 1130 - 1300 hrs, 1330 – 1500 hrs and 1530 – 1700 hrs. 

Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from March 12. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in three pre-booked time slots - 1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. 

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour. 

The Change of Guard Ceremony will take place every Saturday, except on Gazetted Holidays, from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs from March 12. 

Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Change of Guard Ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rashtrapati BhavanRashtrapati Bhavan Museum ComplexChange of Guard ceremonyCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Ukraine crisis: 229 Indian nationals reach Delhi from Romania via special Indigo flight

Must Watch

PT7M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Today is the tenth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, see the big news related to the war