'Ration Aapke Gram scheme': CM Shivraj Singh flags off vehicles for the first phase in MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off vehicles for the first phase of the Ration Aapke Gram scheme, aimed at delivering a monthly quota of PDS ration to beneficiaries from Janjatiya community in their own villages every month.

"We will cover 89 tribal-dominated blocks of the state," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the `Ration Aapke Gram` scheme in Madhya Pradesh. It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from the Janjatiya community in their own villages every month so that they don`t have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.

The state government had organised Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where the Prime Minister launched multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the Prime Minister for his decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as `Janjatiya Gaurav Divas`.

