हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

'Ration Aapke Gram scheme': CM Shivraj Singh flags off vehicles for the first phase in MP

 The 'Ration Aapke Gram scheme' aimed at delivering a monthly quota of PDS ration to beneficiaries from Janjatiya community in their own villages every month.

&#039;Ration Aapke Gram scheme&#039;: CM Shivraj Singh flags off vehicles for the first phase in MP
Image courtesy: ANI

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off vehicles for the first phase of the Ration Aapke Gram scheme, aimed at delivering a monthly quota of PDS ration to beneficiaries from Janjatiya community in their own villages every month.

"We will cover 89 tribal-dominated blocks of the state," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the `Ration Aapke Gram` scheme in Madhya Pradesh. It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from the Janjatiya community in their own villages every month so that they don`t have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.

The state government had organised Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where the Prime Minister launched multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community. 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the Prime Minister for his decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as `Janjatiya Gaurav Divas`.

Shivraj told ANI, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. It`s the proper display of valour of our tribal warriors. I thank the Prime Minister for portraying the contributions of numerous freedom fighters correctly." 

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CM Shivraj Singh ChouhanPDS rationJanjatiya community
Next
Story

China engaged in 'border war' with India and poses grave threat to its neighbours: US Senator John Cornyn

Must Watch

PT5M3S

DNA: Defaming India in America - Why Vir Das should be arrested?