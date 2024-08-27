Ratnagiri Horror: Nursing Student Raped While Returning From College In Autorickshaw

A horrific incident of sexual assault has shaken the city of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, leaving a 20-year-old nursing student fighting for her life. The victim, who was found unconscious and severely injured near Champak Ground, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. "The victim sustained multiple injuries, raising suspicions of a brutal sexual assault or rape," India Today quoted hospital sources as saying.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with the nursing community taking to the streets to demand justice. Protesters, including civilians and hospital staff, blocked traffic in several parts of Ratnagiri, calling for swift action against the perpetrator. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and urged the protesters to maintain calm.

As per a News 18 report, the nursing student was returning from college in an auto-rickshaw when the driver offered her water laced with sedatives. The driver then took her to a secluded area, where he allegedly raped her. After regaining consciousness, the survivor called her family, who immediately alerted the authorities. The police are currently searching for the driver, who remains at large.

This incident bears an eerie resemblance to the recent Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, where a young doctor was brutally assaulted and murdered. Similarly, a teen in Badlapur was sexually assaulted at school, highlighting the alarming rise in sexual violence against women in India.