Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist's school renamed after him

New Delhi: To honour the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, the Delhi Government has renamed Ravi Dahiya's school in the national capital, announced Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (August 17, 2021). The wrestler's school 'Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya', which is situated in Adarsh Nagar, will now be called the 'Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya'.

Felicitating Ravi Dahiya, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that it is a matter of great pride that an alumnus of Delhi Government School has won an Olympic Medal for India.

"A large portrait of Ravi Dahiya will also be installed in this school so that young children are inspired and motivated to have an Olympic dream and bring glory to our great nation," Sisodia added.

Ravi Dahiya said the Delhi government consistently supported him to help him win the Olympic medal.

From galleries of #DelhiGovtSchool to the prized podium of #TokyoOlympics~journey of wrestler @ravidahiya60 has been remarkable. To honor his achievements, a felicitation ceremony was organized at GBSSS, No 2, Adarsh Nagar, his alma mater. DyCM Sh @msisodia graced the occasion. pic.twitter.com/o62yMh9DhP — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) August 17, 2021

Manish Sisodia informed that the Delhi government is committed to promoting sports in the national capital at every level. He also informed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is soon going to set up the 'School of Specialised Excellence for Sports' along with Delhi Sports University.

He expressed that the idea is to recognize young talent in sports and continuously support them throughout their sporting journey.

Admissions to this school will commence from the next academic session.

The Delhi Deputy chief minister also informed that they have launched a scheme at three levels to help sportspersons who are performing well in sports. At the first level, sportspersons up to the age of 14 years will be given financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakhs, whereas, at the second level, sportspersons up till the age of 17 years will be given financial assistance up to Rs 3 lakhs and players above the age of 17 years will be given assistance up to Rs 16 lakhs.

(With agency inputs)

