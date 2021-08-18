हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist's school renamed after him

A large portrait of Ravi Dahiya will also be installed in this school to inspire young children.

Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya: Tokyo Olympic silver medallist&#039;s school renamed after him
Ravi Dahiya with his silver medal during the medal ceremony of the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event at Tokyo Olympics (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: To honour the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, the Delhi Government has renamed Ravi Dahiya's school in the national capital, announced Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (August 17, 2021). The wrestler's school 'Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya', which is situated in Adarsh Nagar, will now be called the 'Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya'. 

Felicitating Ravi Dahiya, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that it is a matter of great pride that an alumnus of Delhi Government School has won an Olympic Medal for India.

"A large portrait of Ravi Dahiya will also be installed in this school so that young children are inspired and motivated to have an Olympic dream and bring glory to our great nation," Sisodia added.

Ravi Dahiya said the Delhi government consistently supported him to help him win the Olympic medal. 

Manish Sisodia informed that the Delhi government is committed to promoting sports in the national capital at every level. He also informed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is soon going to set up the 'School of Specialised Excellence for Sports' along with Delhi Sports University.

He expressed that the idea is to recognize young talent in sports and continuously support them throughout their sporting journey. 

Admissions to this school will commence from the next academic session.

The Delhi Deputy chief minister also informed that they have launched a scheme at three levels to help sportspersons who are performing well in sports. At the first level, sportspersons up to the age of 14 years will be given financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakhs, whereas, at the second level, sportspersons up till the age of 17 years will be given financial assistance up to Rs 3 lakhs and players above the age of 17 years will be given assistance up to Rs 16 lakhs. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ravi DahiyaTokyo OlympicsTokyo Olympics 2021
Next
Story

Sunanda Pushkar death case: It's been seven years of absolute torture, says Shashi Tharoor after Delhi court clears him of murder charges

Must Watch

PT11M37S

Afghanistan: Video of Taliban's brutality in Kabul